PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2020 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karachi Sweets shop controversy: Fadnavis says he believes in 'Akhand Bharat', Karachi to be part of India one day

Fadnavis gave this remark after he was asked about an incident in Mumbai where a ruling Shiv Sena worker told the owner of a sweet shop to drop the word ‘Karachi’ from the shop’s name because it is a Pakistani city.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he believes in ‘Akhand Bharat’ and one day Pakistan’s largest city Karachi will be a part of India.

Fadnavis gave this remark when he was asked about an incident in Mumbai where a ruling Shiv Sena worker asked the owner of a sweet shop to drop the word ‘Karachi’ from the shop’s name because it is a Pakistani city.

"We believe in ‘Akhand Bharat’ (undivided India) and we believe that one day Karachi will be part of India," said Fadnavis.

Close

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also commented on the issue of ‘Love Jihad’. Asked about Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accusing the BJP of ‘manufacturing’ the term Love Jihad and disrupting communal harmony.

related news

Also Read: Shiv Sena refuses to endorse Nitin Nandgaonkar's call to drop 'Karachi' from Mumbai shop's name

"These are all pseudo-secular people.... They think that attacking and abusing Hindus is secularism," he said.

He further said that ‘Love Jihad’ is happening in the country and it was also acknowledged in Kerala where the BJP is not in power.

"It is the government's job to frame laws when such things come to light," said Fadnavis.

Some BJP-ruled states have announced plans to prevent so-called ‘Love Jihad’, which refers to an alleged conspiracy to convert Hindu women by marrying them.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Nov 21, 2020 10:41 am

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.