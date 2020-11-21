Karachi Sweets shop controversy: Fadnavis says he believes in 'Akhand Bharat', Karachi to be part of India one day

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he believes in ‘Akhand Bharat’ and one day Pakistan’s largest city Karachi will be a part of India.

Fadnavis gave this remark when he was asked about an incident in Mumbai where a ruling Shiv Sena worker asked the owner of a sweet shop to drop the word ‘Karachi’ from the shop’s name because it is a Pakistani city.

"We believe in ‘Akhand Bharat’ (undivided India) and we believe that one day Karachi will be part of India," said Fadnavis.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also commented on the issue of ‘Love Jihad’. Asked about Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accusing the BJP of ‘manufacturing’ the term Love Jihad and disrupting communal harmony.

"These are all pseudo-secular people.... They think that attacking and abusing Hindus is secularism," he said.

He further said that ‘Love Jihad’ is happening in the country and it was also acknowledged in Kerala where the BJP is not in power.

"It is the government's job to frame laws when such things come to light," said Fadnavis.

Some BJP-ruled states have announced plans to prevent so-called ‘Love Jihad’, which refers to an alleged conspiracy to convert Hindu women by marrying them.

(With inputs from PTI)