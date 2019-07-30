Kapu reservation row in Andhra Pradesh: Here's all you need to know

Days after confrontation in the Andhra Pradesh assembly between Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu over reservation for Kapu community, the ruling government has ordered no additional benefits for the community in the Centre’s 10 percent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

The previous Naidu-led government had in February passed a bill in Assembly to provide 5 percent reservation for Kapus out of the Centre’s total reservation scheme, but it had not been implemented.

On July 27, the state issued a government order (GO) directing the implementation of EWS quota in the state. In the order, the government did not mention any additional benefits for the Kapu community.

What is Kapu reservation?

Kapus are the dominant community in the districts of East Godavari and West Godavari, in Andhra Pradesh.

The community has been demanding that they be brought under the ambit of backward class and given reservation in education and employment. The movement has intensified over the past four years with former AP minister Mudragada Padmanabham jumping into it.

What was the TDP government's assurance?

N Chandrababu Naidu had promised reservation in education and jobs for the Kapu community in TDP’s election manifesto in 2014.

In 2016, the reservation stir turned violent. Following the agitation, the government constituted the commission, headed by Manjunatha, a retired judge of Karnataka High Court, and asked it to submit a report within eight months. Later, the state assembly unanimously passed a legislation to provide reservation to the Kapus. The bill was sent to the Centre for its approval as it was taking total reservation over 50 percent, the cap fixed by the Supreme Court.

After the Centre rejected the bill, Naidu used the EWS reservation to pacify the community. He bifurcated the 10 percent reservation and gave 5 percent out of it to Kapus.

New YSRCP’s government order

The government changed after the 2019 Assembly polls and Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power. In the state assembly on July 16, he said the basis of EWS reservation was poverty and not caste and it cannot be divided on the basis of community.

Reddy also said his government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for Kapu community in its first budget, as against Rs 1,340 crore spent by Naidu’s government in five years.

The CM further said he has delegated three leaders to study the Manjunatha Commission report on reservations.