    Kapil Sibal says he has quit Congress, files Rajya Sabha papers with Samajwadi Party support

    Sibal, a member of Congress' dissenting 'G-23 group', represented senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in the Supreme Court. Sibal said he quit the Congress on May 16

    Moneycontrol News
    May 25, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
    Kapil Sibal

    Kapil Sibal


    Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on May 25 that he has quit the Congress and filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha as independent candidate with the support of the Samajwadi Party.

    Sibal, who filed the papers in Lucknow after meeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on May 23, said he has quit Congress on May 16.

    "I had tendered my resignation from the Congress party on May 16," Sibal said after filing nomination papers. Yadav was present during the filing of nomination papers.

    READ | Gujarat leader Hardik Patel resigns: Congress's loss is BJP's gain in poll year?

    Sibal, one of the members of Congress dissenting so-called G-23 group, represented senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in the Supreme Court. Khan was recently released on interim bail after two years in prison.

    The next round of Rajya Sabha elections are due in June and will include 11 seats from Uttar Pradesh.

    "It is important to be an independent voice. While staying in Opposition we want to create an alliance so that we can oppose the Modi government," Sibal said.

    Sibal is the third Congress leader to quit within two weeks of  the party's Udaipur brainstorming session to discuss revival ahead of upcoming state polls and 2024 general elections. Before him, Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel and Punjab's veteran leader Sunil Jakhar also resigned from the grand-old-party.

    Former Union Minister, Sibal was a member of the G-23 group of Congress leaders who demanded organisational reforms in the party. He, like many other leaders, had been vocal about his grievances with the Congress party for quite some time now.

    "Today Kapil Sibal filed his nomination. He is going to Rajya Sabha with SP's support. Two more people can go to the House. Kapil Sibal is a senior lawyer. He has presented his opinions well in Parliament. We hope he'll present the opinions of both SP as well as himself," Akhilesh Yadav said.



    Moneycontrol News
    #Akhilesh Yadav #Congress G-23 #Current Affairs #India #Kapil Sibal #Politics #Rajya Sabha
    May 25, 2022
