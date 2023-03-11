 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kapil Sibal accuses ED of selectively targeting Opposition-governed states

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST

Referring to the raids on properties related to former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members, Sibal said it was BJP's reaction to losing power in Bihar.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal addresses an unveiling ceremony of a new vision for India for the future, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, on March 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday accused the BJP-led government of misusing probe agencies, saying that the Enforcement Directorate sees the Indian map in a different way, targeting only Opposition-ruled states.

The former Union minister and eminent lawyer, while addressing a gathering at Jantar Mantar to lay down the agenda and a new vision for the country with his newly-launched platform 'Insaaf', referred to the raids on properties related to former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members, and said it was BJP's reaction to losing power in Bihar.

"You can see what is happening in Bihar. They felt Tejashwi and JD-U are coming together... It's been years since Lalu ji left the post of CM. They came to remember the case all of sudden," he said.

"The ED sees the Indian map in a different way. They see only opposition ruled states, they don't go to BJP states," he said.