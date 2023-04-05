 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep backs CM Bommai as BJP gets 'star power' for campaigning

Apr 05, 2023 / 06:39 PM IST

The actor, however, said he is not entering politics and neither is he contesting the polls.

Leading Kannada film actor Sudeep Sanjeev, popularly known as Kichcha Sudeep, on Wednesday announced his support to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in poll-bound Karnataka, giving "star power" to the ruling BJP's campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections.

Bommai said Sudeep supporting him means the actor would campaign for the BJP.

Sudeep, who has a huge fan following in the state and is one of the highest paid actors of Kannada cinema, however, made it clear that he is not entering politics and neither is he contesting the polls. The actor indicated that he is not backing a party.

Stressing his affection and respect for the Chief Minister and recalling that he stood by him during difficult times and shared a very close bond with his family, the actor announced his support to Bommai.