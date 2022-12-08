Kangra stays kingmaker as counting begins in Himachal Pradesh

The road to power in Himachal Pradesh passes through Kangra, the biggest district with 15 assembly constituencies that decide the fortune of political parties in the hill state.

Both the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress campaigned aggressively in Kangra for the 68-member assembly voting for which was held on November 12. Addressing a rally at Chambi village, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, “Kangra is the land of Shaktipeeths and his party has the blessing of it.”

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who spearheaded the party’s campaign, had devoted a long time in the Kangra district.

She had cornered the government over unemployment and promised restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the first cabinet meeting as soon as it forms the government.

In the outgoing assembly, BJP had got a lion’s share from Kangra, which helped it form the government in the hill state, which has not repeated an incumbent government since 1985.

In the last three assembly elections, the party that formed the government got above 10 seats from Kangra.

In 2012 polls, Congress bagged 11 seats in Kangra, reducing the BJP to single digit at three with two independents getting elected to the 68-member House. However, in 2017 Congress was voted out of power as the BJP won 11 of the 15 seats in the district.

The BJP won 44 seats, while Congress bagged 21 seats in 2017.

Prior to the delimitation exercise in 2012, Kangra district had 16 constituencies, including the Thural segment, which was separated and merged with adjoining seats. The second largest district is Mandi, with 10 assembly seats, followed by Shimla district with eight seats.

Since Kangra was politically significant, six-time Congress Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh started the practice of a winter stay of two weeks in the district in 1994. This was done to bring people and administration closer.

The practice was continued by then BJP Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal.