Kangana Ranaut won't be contesting Mandi bypoll on BJP ticket: Report

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who had attended BJP’s high-level meeting to finalise candidates for the upcoming byelections to four constituencies in the state said: “Kangana’s name never came up".

Moneycontrol News
October 04, 2021 / 09:52 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut (Image: Facebook/ Team Kangana Ranaut)

Putting speculations over Kangana Ranaut’s election debut to rest, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on October 4 that the Bollywood actress would not be contesting the upcoming Mandi bypoll, reported Outlook. The seat has been vacant since March 2020.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who had attended BJP’s high-level meeting to finalise candidates for the upcoming by-elections to four constituencies in the state said: “Kangana’s name never came up at the state election committee meeting held in Dharamshala. The ticket for the Mandi parliamentary constituency will go to a party worker, not any celebrity figure.”

Kangana is a native of Bhambla village in Mandi but now stays in a palatial property in Manali. Her unflinching support for the BJP over the past years, gave rise to speculations that she may be fielded for the October 30 elections.

When her Mumbai office was demolished by the civic body, BJP’s women wing had dubbed her “Himachal ki Beti”. More recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath named Kangana the brand ambassador of the state’s ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme.
Tags: #Bharatiya Janata Party #bypoll #Election #Himachal Pradesh #Kangana Ranaut #Politics
first published: Oct 4, 2021 09:47 pm

