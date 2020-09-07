172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|kangana-ranaut-thanks-amit-shah-says-no-patriot-can-be-crushed-5808331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kangana Ranaut thanks Amit Shah, says no patriot can be crushed

PTI
Kangana Ranaut (Image: Facebook/ Team Kangana Ranaut)
Kangana Ranaut on Monday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for providing her with Y-plus category security after she spoke about drug use in Bollywood, following the death of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana said, "This shows that no one can crush a patriot in the country. I am thankful to Home Minister Amit Shah."

The move by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to accord security cover to Kangana comes amid a spat between her and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

"Had he (Amit Shah) wanted, he would have told me to visit Mumbai later but he respected India's daughter and acknowledged my self-respect. Jai Hind," Kangana tweeted.

The Y-plus category central cover entails deployment of about 10 armed commandos with the protectee, an official said.
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 03:24 pm

