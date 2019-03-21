App
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2019 03:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kandhamal MP to join Congress: OPCC president

Pratyusha Rajeswari Singh had resigned from the Biju Janata Dal on March 20 after being denied a party ticket to contest from her Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Kandhamal MP Pratyusha Rajeswari Singh will join the opposition Congress, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik said.

Singh had resigned from the Biju Janata Dal on March 20 after being denied a party ticket to contest from her Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat.

"I have received a letter from Pratyusha who has expressed her willingness to join the Congress. She is likely to formally join the party on March 23 or 24," Patnaik said.

Replying a question, Patnaik however, said that the party is yet to decide the constituency from where she would contest.

"Since we have already announced our candidate for Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat, she might contest the Nayagarh assembly seat or any other constituency which will be decided after she joins the Congress," Patnaik said.

Earlier, Pratyusha had expressed her willingness to contest from Nayagarh assembly seat in a letter to the BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Apart from Pratyusha, two other BJD MPs- Arka Keshari Deo (Kalahandi) and Balabhadra Majhi (Nabarangpur) had resigned from the BJD protesting denial of ticket. While Majhi has joined the BJP, Deo was yet to take any decision regarding his next course of action.
First Published on Mar 21, 2019 03:17 pm

