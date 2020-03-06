App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kamal Nath's govt will face crisis if it neglects Jyotiraditya Scindia: MP Minister

The statement of Labour Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, a staunch supporter of Scindia, comes at a time when the Kamal Nath government is faced with an alleged poaching bid ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled later this month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid the ongoing political drama over the alleged poaching attempt to destablise the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, a state minister on Friday said the ruling dispensation will face a crisis if it "neglects and disrespects" senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The statement of Labour Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, a staunch supporter of Scindia, comes at a time when the Kamal Nath government is faced with an alleged poaching bid ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled later this month.

"BJP is doing this politics of pressure. But I would definitely say that Kamal Nath ji's government will face a crisis only when it neglects and disrespects our leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Black clouds will certainly descend on the Madhya Pradesh government then," Sisodiya said in a video statement sent from Guna, about 180 kms from the state capital.

Close

Scindia had lost last year's Lok Sabha elections from Guna constituency, considered the pocket borough of his family.

related news

Since then, Scindia's supporters have been demanding that he be appointed as the state Congress chief. They have also been urging the party leadership to nominate him to the Rajya Sabha, as three seats of the Upper House of Parliament from the state are going to be vacated in April this year.

One of these seats is currently represented by party veteran Digvijaya Singh, while two others by the BJP.

Polling for the Rajya Sabha elections is scheduled on March 26.

Scindia has often taken on the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, a move considered as a result of friction within the state unit.

He had last month threatened to take to the streets if the Madhya Pradesh government led by his party failed to meet the demands of protesting guest teachers. Chief Minister Kamal Nath had later virtually dared him to do so.

On March 3, in a late-night political drama in the state, the Congress claimed that the opposition BJP took eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the Kamal Nath-led government.

On March 5 morning, the Congress held a press conference in New Delhi, in which it claimed that the BJP "abducted 14 MLAs" to bring down its government in Madhya Pradesh.

However, the BJP attributed the entire political drama to the internal bickering of the Congress, saying that the saffron party has nothing to do with this.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 06:22 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Jyotiraditya Scindia #Kamal Nath #Madhya Pradesh

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.