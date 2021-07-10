Kamal Nath takes jibe at Jyotiraditya Scindia on his appointment as civil aviation minister

Madhya Pradesh Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath with BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in Bhopal. (File image: PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on being appointed as the civil aviation minister on July 9.



This is a matter between BJP and Scindia. May he be happy. "Ab kaise aage chalti hai gaadi wo dekha jayega" (It will be seen how this vehicle moves forward): Congress leader Kamal Nath on Jyotiraditya Scindia's inclusion in Union Cabinet pic.twitter.com/r0lHUX4y6r

“This is a matter between BJP and Scindia. May he be happy. Ab kaise aage chalti hai gaadi wo dekha jayega (let's see how this vehicle moves forward),” Nath told reporters in Bhopal.

Earlier, Congress' youth wing chief Srinivas BV also took a jibe at Scindia on his inclusion in the Union Cabinet with a meme showing Air India mascot telling Scindia "we are both for sale", drawing a sharp reaction from the BJP which said it reflected the opposition party's frustration.

The meme was first shared from the social media account of the Congress's Madhya Pradesh unit but it gained a lot of traction after it was shared by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief. Srinivas shared the meme which showed Air India Mascot 'Maharaja' telling Scindia, "Aiyye Maharaj, hum dono bikau hain (Come, Maharaja, we are both for sale)", and added the caption, "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.."

Hitting out at Srinivas' post, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the Congress stooping to such levels to target a "young and enterprising" leader like Scindia shows its frustration.

Scindia (50) resigned from Congress and joined the BJP in March 2020. His move triggered a chain of events that finally culminated in the collapse of the Nath government just 15 months after its formation, paving the way for the saffron party to assume power which it lost towards the end of 2018. On joining the BJP, he was made a Rajya Sabha member, while Shivraj Singh Chouhan came back as the chief minister.

The scion of the former royal family of Gwalior had started showing signs of restlessness after the Congress high command chose veteran Kamal Nath over him to take over as the chief minister in December 2018.

Things came to a head when Scindia warned of "hitting the streets" against his own party-led government if promises made to people in the manifesto were not fulfilled. The then chief minister Nath's retort that Scindia was free to carry out his threat to launch an agitation, finally proved his undoing.

