you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kamal Nath resigns as Madhya Pradesh CM ahead of the floor test in state assembly

The apex court has ordered the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker to conduct a floor test by 5 pm on March 20, leaving the fate of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government hanging by a thread after the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kamal Nath has resigned from the post of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on March 20 ahead of the Supreme Court-directed floor test in the state assembly.

Nath will reportedly meet Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon at 1 pm on March 20 to hand over his resignation.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Legislature Party (CLP) held at Nath’s residence on the day.

The apex court had on March 19 ordered the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker to conduct a floor test by 5 pm on March 20, leaving the fate of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government hanging by a thread after the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

On March 19, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati had accepted the resignation of the remaining 16 MLAs loyal to former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

With the resignation of 16 more MLAs, the strength of Congress has come down to 92 from 108.

Earlier, six ministers had resigned which brought down the ruling party's strength from 114 to 108.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 12:31 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Kamal Nath #Madhya Pradesh #Politics

