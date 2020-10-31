172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|kamal-nath-moves-sc-against-ecs-order-revoking-his-star-campaigner-status-in-mp-bypolls-6045821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2020 09:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kamal Nath moves SC against EC's order revoking his 'star campaigner' status in MP bypolls

Kamal Nath, who is currently the president of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, has said in his plea that the EC has passed the order without any notice or hearing him.

PTI
File image
File image

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday moved the Supreme Court challenging an Election Commission order revoking his "star campaigner" status for violations of the model code during campaign for the bypolls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state.

Besides seeking quashing of the EC's October 30 order, the Congress leader has sought framing of appropriate guidelines for speeches during campaigning by star campaigners or campaigners, "keeping in mind the right to freedom of speech and expression and concept of democratic elections".

Nath, who is currently the president of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, has said in his plea that the EC has passed the order without any notice or hearing him based on a complaint by the BJP against a speech delivered on October 13.

"It is submitted that the impugned order (of EC) is illegal, arbitrary, unreasoned, passed in complete violation of basic canons of natural justice and in negation of fair play and therefore, deserves to be quashed. Further, no notice has been issued to the petitioner (Nath) with regard to the impugned order in complete violation of principles of natural injustice," the plea, filed through advocate-on-record Varun Chopra, said.

While a political party pays for expenditure of a star campaigner, the candidate pays for expenditure of other campaigners.
First Published on Oct 31, 2020 09:20 pm

