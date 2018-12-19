App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2018 06:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kamal Nath defends migrant comment, says nothing new in having job preference policy for locals

The 'job deprivation' remarks made by Nath soon after taking oath on Monday had drawn all-round criticism, with parties like the BJP, RJD and JD(U) expressing their disapproval.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

At the centre of a controversy over his remarks insinuating that youths in his state were losing out on jobs to migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday said other states including Gujarat also have policies giving employment preference to locals.

The 'job deprivation' remarks made by Nath soon after taking oath on Monday had drawn all-round criticism, with parties like the BJP, RJD and JD(U) expressing their disapproval.

Defending his comments, Nath told reporters here on Wednesday, "Such policy exists in other states also. Is it not there in Gujarat? What is new in it?"

The chief minister was speaking after chairing a high-level meeting of police officers at the police headquarters here.

related news

Announcing a new state government policy under which industries availing investment incentives will need to give 70 per cent employment to local youths, Nath had said, "Lot of industries are set up in which people from other states, like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, come to work. I do not want to criticise them, but the youth of Madhya Pradesh are deprived (of jobs)".

"So those who want to come here and take advantage of the investment policies will have to give employment to 70 per cent locals of Madhya Pradesh. I have already signed on the file in this regard", he had said soon after being sworn in as the state's new chief minister.

The BJP-ruled Gujarat had witnessed protests against migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in October this year.

Asked about his meeting with police officials, Nath said the morale of the police force should remain intact and "the police uniform be respected".
First Published on Dec 19, 2018 06:35 pm

tags #India #Kamal Nath #Politics

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.