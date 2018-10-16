Kamal Haasan ready to join hands with Congress, but only on one condition

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan said that his party is ready for an alliance with Congress. However, the actor-turned-politician stated that the alliance is possible only if the Congress parts way with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), its alliance partner in Tamil Nadu.

The actor's comments came during an interview with Thanti TV, a regional language channel. "If DMK-Congress alliance breaks, I would be ready to join hands with the Congress in the 2019 elections," Haasan said, adding that he will have to have a word with the Grand Old Party "to make sure our alliance would benefit the people of Tamil Nadu."

Ruling out any possibility of a tie-up with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the party in power in the state, Haasan said that MNM's aim is to fight corruption. "Both DMK and AIADMK have been corrupt. We will work hard to dethrone both these parties from Tamil Nadu," Haasan said.

The superstar, who floated his party earlier this year, had met Congress President Rahul Gandhi in June, giving rise to speculation about a possible tie-up. Haasan had, however, dismissed the meet as a courtesy call.

"We discussed the political situation in Tamil Nadu ... it was a general talk," Haasan had said.

Earlier in May, DMK and its allies had snubbed MNM when they decided not to attend an all-party meet called by Haasan to discuss the Cauvery issue.