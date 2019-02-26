App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 09:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kamal Haasan meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

Hasan launched his party Makkal Needhi Melisma in Tamil Nadu last year. Kejriwal was one of the political leaders who attended launch of Haasan's party in Madurai.

Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here and discussed prevailing political situations in the country, party leaders said. AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said Haasan had a courtesy meeting with Kejriwal.

Hasan launched his party Makkal Needhi Melisma in Tamil Nadu last year. Kejriwal was one of the political leaders who attended launch of Haasan's party in Madurai. Also, the Delhi chief minister had visited Haasan earlier coaxing him to join politics.

Sources said, the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) is in touch with Haasan over possibility of supporting his party in Tamil Nadu.

The AAP could extend support to Haasan in Tamil Nadu or may also have an alliance with his party, they claimed.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 09:25 pm

