App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kamal Haasan meeting political leaders only to promote movie, says D Jayakumar

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference, here, Jayakumar, a senior leader of the ruling AIADMK, claimed the actor's meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had nothing to do with politics but was only to promote his upcoming movie Viswaroopam 2.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tamil Nadu Fisheries minister D Jayakumar today took a dig at actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan saying his meeting with political leaders was only to promote his upcoming movie, Viswaroopam 2.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference, here, Jayakumar, a senior leader of the ruling AIADMK, claimed the actor's meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had nothing to do with politics but was only to promote his upcoming movie Viswaroopam 2.

"That is his aim now," he said.

Jayakumar, a vocal critic of Haasan, had sarcastially remarked yesterday that his party would not be bothered even if he met US President Donald Trump.

"As far as he (Haasan) is concerned, let him meet anyone, that is his right. Let him meet even Trump....there is no need for us to bother about such meetings since we are (a) powerful (party) and are with the people," he said.

The trailer of the movie was released last week and it is expected to hit the screens on August 10. Haasan, who is the Makkal Needhi Maiam founder president, had met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi recently in New Delhi. Haasan had also met Kumaraswamy early this month and discussed sharing of Cauvery river water between the two states.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 09:01 pm

tags #India #Kamal Haasan #Politics

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.