Kamal Haasan invites Yogendra Yadav to campaign for MNM

Makkal Neethi Maiam founder president and actor Kamal Haasan has invited psephologist Yogendra Yadav to campaign for his party in Coimbatore and Pollachi Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu, which goes to the polls on April 18.

This was in response to Yadav's tweet, in which he said 'good to see MNM under the leadership of @kamalhassan contesting TN Lok Sabha and assembly bye elections in full strength. Hope this is a big step forward for truthful, alternative politics that TN needs and deserves'

Thanking Yadav, Haasan tweeted:

"Thank you @Yogendrayadav.

MNM is an honest endeavour to change the regressing culture in TN polity. MNM invites you and your colleagues to join out campaign in CBE and Pollachi.

We will be honoured to share the dais with you.

Only people like us can be agents of possible change!"