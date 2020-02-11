Kalkaji Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Kalkaji Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kalkaji is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in South East district.

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 64.85% and in 2013, 63.11% of Kalkaji's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Avtar Singh Kalkaji of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 19769 votes which was 18.55% of the total votes polled. Avtar Singh Kalkaji polled a total of 106544 (51.72%) votes.

BJP's Harmeet Singh won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the AAP candidate by a margin of 2044 (2.25%) votes. Harmeet Singh polled 90861 which was 33.77% of the total votes polled.