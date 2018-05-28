Bypolls LIVE: Repolls to be held wherever needed, says EC; RLD, SP complain of EVM snags

Live now
May 28, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Why were EVMs brought from Surat, asks Praful Patel
EC says reports of large-scale EVM failure exaggerated
BJP nominee seeks extension of polling time over faulty EVMs
Polling not cancelled in Maharashtra: Election Commission
West Bengal Assembly bypoll: 33% polling registered in first 4 hours
Will the Jats repose their faith in BJP?
Over 21 percent polling till 11 AM in Kairana
34 villages in Bhandara-Gondia constituency boycott polls
RLD's Kairana candidate submits complaint to EC over EVMs malfunction
Kairana: 10.20 percent voting recorded till 9.00 am.
Prestige battle between CM Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav
5 percent voting in Jokihat
Karnataka: Rajarajeshwari Nagar polls today
Karnataka Congress MLA dies in a road accident
What's happening in Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya, Maharashtra?
Kairana: EVM malfunctions reported
What's happening in Kairana, UP?
Polling began at 7.00 am
More than 43% polling has been recorded till 4pm in the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency while 47% votes polled in the Noorpur assembly constituency, Hindustan Times has reported.
85% voting was recorded in Meghalaya's Ampati constituency till 4pm; and 70% in Nagaland's parliamentary constituency, CNN-News18 reported.
Why were EVMs for Maharashtra polls brought from Surat, asks Praful Patel
Former Union minister Praful Patel claimed that almost 25 per cent of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) malfunctioned in the bypoll to Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat today.
He also sought to know why EVMs from Surat in Gujarat were used in the bypoll when similar machines were available in Maharashtra.
"EVMs were available in Maharashtra. What was the reason for bringing EVMs from Surat in Gujarat? We have expressed our doubts to the Election Commission," Patel told reporters in Gondia. (PTI)
EC says reports of large-scale EVM failure exaggerated
The Election Commission today termed as "exaggerated projection of reality" reports of 'large scale' failure of EVMs during Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.
Amid reports of faulty EVMs from various polling stations, the Commission came out with a statement to deny that the failure of the voting machines was unusual.
"... the Commission allocates sufficient reserve of EVMs and VVPATs for every general and by election to the Lok Sabha or state assembly. It is pertinent to mention that during commissioning of EVMs and VVPATs, apart from EVMs and VVPATs required for deployment at every polling station, adequate number of reserve EVMs and VVPATs (around 20-25 per cent) are prepared to replace any defective machine on poll day at the polling station," it said.
It said the reserve EVMs/VVPATs are kept with sector officers, who replace the defective EVMs/VVPATs. Since each sector officer is entrusted with only 10-12 polling stations, the time taken to replace any EVM/VVPAT is normally less than 30 minutes. (PTI)
Karnataka: 41 percent voting was recorded till 3.00 pm in the Rajarajeswari Nagar assembly constituency.
BJP nominee seeks extension of polling time over faulty EVMs
The BJP candidate for the Palghar Lok Sabha seat bypoll has demanded that the polling time be extended in view of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) malfunctioning in some booths.
The poll representative of BJP's nominee Rajendra Gavit submitted a memorandum to election officials in the district, seeking extension of the polling time due to malfunctioning of EVMs and the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines in some booths, PTI has reported.
Voting began for the by-election at 7.00 am and will conclude at 4.00 pm.
The Election Commission has given an assurance that faulty EVMs are being replaced and repoll will be ordered wherever necessary, according to News18.
Ampati, Meghalaya: More than 70 percent votes registered in the assembly constituency till 2.30 pm.
Nagaland: 68 percent votes registered in the parliamentary constituency till 3.00 pm.
Polling not cancelled in Maharashtra: Election Commission
Dismissing reports of 'large-scale' EVM malfunction, EC has said that election have not been "cancelled" in 35 polling stations in Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondiya, according to News18.
"The reports emerging in some quarters about EVMs / VVPATs failing in 25% polling booths in the same polling station are also incorrect. It is clarified that voting has not been cancelled in any booth in 11 Bhandara-Gondiya station and voting is continuing smoothly after necessary replacements, where ever required," the EC said.
EVMs malfunction during Palghar, Bhandara-Gondia bypolls
Voting in the Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha bypolls in Maharashtra was today marred by reported malfunctioning of EVMs in some booths.
Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh leader and former MP Prakash Ambedkar said around 450 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) malfunctioned, PTI has reported.
"There have been certain cases of failure due to technical problem of EVMs and VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) machines during polling in Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha constituencies which have been replaced," an election official said.
Besides, around 15,000 voters from Mali Ali, Mavanda, Navale and Nandanvan villages in Palghar's Vasai tehsil boycotted polling, citing lack of developmental works in their area. Bahujan Vikas Aghadi leader Hitendra Thakur claimed that "the entire election commission machinery is working on behalf of the BJP in Palghar."
RLD leader Ajit Singh and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav will meet the Election Commission at 3.15 pm today in New Delhi, News18 has reported.
Consulting CEC about voting time extension: Palghar bypoll Returning Officer
Palghar bypoll Returning Officer Prashant Narnawares has said they had encountered problems in the initial hours of voting today.
“Nothing has happened after 12.00 pm. The new machines are working properly. We are in consultation with Central Election Commission (CEC) about extension of voting time,” Narnawares said, according to The Hindustan Times.
Jokihat, Bihar: 43 percent voter turnout recorded till 1.00 pm.
Uttar Pradesh: 30.61 percent voter turnout was recorded till 1.00 pm in Kairana Lok Sabha constituency. Turnout was 33 percent in Noorpur assembly constituency.
West Bengal Assembly bypoll: 33% polling registered in first 4 hours
Around 33 per cent voting was recorded in the Maheshtala Assembly bypoll till 11.00 am, an Election Commission official said.
The polling process that began on a peaceful note at 7.00 am will continue till 6pm, he said.
The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Kasturi Das.
Maheshtala is witnessing a triangular contest among the Trinamool Congress, the BJP and the Left Front.
Palghar, Maharashtra: 19.25 percent voter turnout recorded till 1.00 pm.
Will the Jats repose their faith in BJP?
The unwavering support of the Jats had helped the BJP score a spectacular sweep of western Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and the 2017 assembly polls as well.
Kairana is a challenge for all the five parties that are contesting in the bypolls. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party and BJP have tricky battle in Kairana because out of its nearly 1.6 million voters, there are at least 500,000 Muslims and 250,000 Dalits. However, the constituency also has a considerable population of Jat, Kashyap, Gujjar, Saini, Brahmin, Bania and Rajput communities, who have traditionally supported the BJP.
Read the full story here.
Karnataka: 34 percent voter turnout recorded till 1.00 pm in Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly election.
Nagaland: 60 percent turnout registered in Nagaland till 1.00 pm.
NCP's Praful Patel has questions, "Why did EVMs come from Surat for Maharashtra polls?"
He demands scrapping of EVMs, saying voting should happen by ballot. "What is the credibility of the remaining 75 percent voting?" he asks, adding that this is a mockery of democracy, according to News18.
Jharkhand: 41.47 percent voting recorded in Silli assembly constituency and 30 percent in Gomia till 11.00 am.
Over 21 percent polling till 11 AM in Kairana
Over 21 percent polling was recorded till 11 am in Kairana parliamentary constituency while 22 percent votes were polled in Noorpur Assembly constituency where bypolls are underway today.
The opposition has complained of EVMs malfunctioning in several places.
According to the Election Commission, till 11 am, Kairana recorded 21.34 percent polling, while the polling percentage in Noorpur Assembly constituency was 22 percent, PTI has reported.
Kairana bypoll: Why is it a popularity test for BJP?
The BJP's campaign in Kairana is led by Yogi Adityanath, who has a lot to prove after BJP's defeat in the March Lok Sabha bypolls
Maheshtala, West Bengal: 33.35 percent voting registered till 11.00 am.