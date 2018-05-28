Bypolls LIVE: Repolls to be held wherever needed, says EC; RLD, SP complain of EVM snags

Why were EVMs for Maharashtra polls brought from Surat, asks Praful Patel

Former Union minister Praful Patel claimed that almost 25 per cent of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) malfunctioned in the bypoll to Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat today.

He also sought to know why EVMs from Surat in Gujarat were used in the bypoll when similar machines were available in Maharashtra.

"EVMs were available in Maharashtra. What was the reason for bringing EVMs from Surat in Gujarat? We have expressed our doubts to the Election Commission," Patel told reporters in Gondia. (PTI)