Bypolls LIVE: Election cancelled at 35 polling station in Bhandara-Gondia after EVM issues

May 28, 2018 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bhandara-Gondiya: Election cancelled at 35 poll station
Elections have been cancelled at 35 polling stations in Bhandara-Gondiya constituency after reports of EVM malfunction surfaced, News18 has reported.
Maheshtala, West Bengal: 33.35 percent voting registered till 11.00 am.
Kairana: A clash broke out between BJP and RLD supporters in Chausana area over allegations that some BJP party workers were casting fake votes. The crowd was dismissed by police as voting is underway, News18 has reported.
Kairana: 23 percent voting recorded in assembly segments of Shamli and 24 percent in segment Thana Bhawan till 11.00 am, according to News18.
Punjab: 31 percent voting recorded till 11.00 am in Shahkot assembly constituency.
Karnataka: 21 percent voter turnout till 11.00 am in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.
Poll turnout in Jharkhand: The Silli assembly constituency recorded 18.22 percent voting while Gomia constituency records 14.4 percent voting till 9.00 pm.
34 villages in Bhandara-Gondia constituency boycott polls
34 villages in Bhandara-Gondia constituency have reportedly boycotted the polls. 50,000-odd voters affected by the Gosikhurd irrigation project are upset that their demands have not been met, News18 has reported.
RLD's Kairana candidate: Faulty machines not replaced in Muslim and Dalit dominated areas
RLD’s candidate in Kairana, Tabassum Hasan, has said, “Machines are being tampered everywhere, faulty machines haven’t been replaced in Muslim and Dalit dominated areas,” according to The Hindustan Times.
RLD's Kairana candidate submits complaint to EC over EVMs malfunction
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has registered an official complaint with the Election Commission (EC) over the issue of faulty EVMs in the Kairana bypolls. RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan has submitted a letter mentioning the polling stations where EVM malfunction were reported, according to News18.
Despite rains heavy polling in early hours at Chengannur, Kerala
Braving heavy rains, people turned out in large numbers to cast their franchise in the morning today as bypoll in the Chengannur Assembly constituency began, PTI has reported.
Leader of Opposition in the Kerala state assembly, Ramesh Chennithalawas among the early voters in the constituency, which had witnessed a fierce contest between all the three fronts in the run up to the polls.
While CPI (M)'s Saji Cheriyan, the party's Alappuzha district secretary, is the candidate of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress leader D Vijayakumar is the United Democratic Front (UDF) nominee.
Here’s all you need to know about today’s bypolls. Read the story here.
Assembly polls turnout: 10 percent in Shahkot and 15.5 percent in Mahestala till 10.00 am, according to news report.
Kairana: 10.20 percent voting recorded till 9.00 am.
There are 16 lakh voters in Kairana out of which nearly five lakh are Muslims, which the opposition is eyeing, according to a report by NDTV. The opposition is also eyeing a chunk of the Jat voters, who have traditionally voted for Ajit Singh's RLD. However, the Jat voters drifted towards the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
A voter was allegedly thrashed by a police officer after he was caught carrying a mobile phone inside the polling booth in Gangoh's Mishrauli village. Following this, the residents have boycotted voting, News18 has reported.
Jokihat, Bihar:
The bypolls here are being seen as a prestige battle between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s Tejashwi Yadav.
The by-election was necessitated after sitting Janata Dal (United) MLA Sarfaraz Alam quit the party and joined RJD after Kumar joined hands with the BJP in 2017. RJD has now fielded Alam’s younger brother Shahnawaz Alam against JD(U)'s Murshid Alam.
Sarfaraz Alam had won the Araria Lok Sabha seat for the RJD earlier this year.
5 percent voting in Jokihat
Five percent voting recorded in Bihar's Jokihat till 8.00 am, News18 has reported.