Bypolls LIVE: Election cancelled at 35 polling station in Bhandara-Gondia after EVM issues

Despite rains heavy polling in early hours at Chengannur, Kerala

Braving heavy rains, people turned out in large numbers to cast their franchise in the morning today as bypoll in the Chengannur Assembly constituency began, PTI has reported.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala state assembly, Ramesh Chennithalawas among the early voters in the constituency, which had witnessed a fierce contest between all the three fronts in the run up to the polls.

While CPI (M)'s Saji Cheriyan, the party's Alappuzha district secretary, is the candidate of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress leader D Vijayakumar is the United Democratic Front (UDF) nominee.