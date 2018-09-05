Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Nepalese restaurant clarifies Rahul Gandhi ate vegetarian items

Moneycontrol News

Rahul Gandhi's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra courted controversy after local media in Nepal reported that he ate non-vegetarian food in Kathmandu. Denying the reports, the restaurant Vootoo released a statement on its Facebook page stating that he only ordered vegetarian food items.

"There has been plenty of inquiry from the media regarding the food ordered by Rahul Gandhi, President of Indian National Congress during his visit at Vootoo. We would like to clarify that he ordered pure veg items from the menu. Vootoo has not given any statement to any media regarding the food items ordered by him," the restaurant said in a statement.

Rahul reached Kathmandu on August 31 and stopped at Vootoo for dinner. A waiter at the restaurant told the local media that the Congress President had ordered the Newari platter and especially liked the Chicken Kurkure.

After the waiter’s statement, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya claimed that Rahul has hurt religious sentiments of Hindus by eating non-vegetarian food during yatra. The Congress party on the other hand denied all these allegations and clarified that Rahul ate only pure vegetarian food.

“When hotel has clarified that Rahul ate pure vegetarian food, then the rest of the controversy is baseless. This is BJP’s agenda. BJP wants to put a hurdle in Rahul’s yatra. This is a fight between god and devils,” Congress said in a statement.

Rahul is expected to be back in Delhi after a 12- day journey on September 12.