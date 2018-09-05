App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Nepalese restaurant clarifies Rahul Gandhi ate vegetarian items

The Congress has issued a statement accusing BJP of putting a hurdle in Rahul Gandhi's yatra.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Rahul Gandhi's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra courted controversy after local media in Nepal reported that he ate non-vegetarian food in Kathmandu. Denying the reports, the restaurant Vootoo released a statement on its Facebook page stating that he only ordered vegetarian food items.

"There has been plenty of inquiry from the media regarding the food ordered by Rahul Gandhi, President of Indian National Congress during his visit at Vootoo. We would like to clarify that he ordered pure veg items from the menu. Vootoo has not given any statement to any media regarding the food items ordered by him," the restaurant said in a statement.

Rahul reached Kathmandu on August 31 and stopped at Vootoo for dinner. A waiter at the restaurant told the local media that the Congress President had ordered the Newari platter and especially liked the Chicken Kurkure.

related news

After the waiter’s statement, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya claimed that Rahul has hurt religious sentiments of Hindus by eating non-vegetarian food during yatra. The Congress party on the other hand denied all these allegations and clarified that Rahul ate only pure vegetarian food.

“When hotel has clarified that Rahul ate pure vegetarian food, then the rest of the controversy is baseless. This is BJP’s agenda. BJP wants to put a hurdle in Rahul’s yatra. This is a fight between god and devils,” Congress said in a statement.

Rahul is expected to be back in Delhi after a 12- day journey on September 12.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Trending News

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.