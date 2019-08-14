App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

K Palaniswami flags off 500 new govt buses

The chief minister launched seven new vehicles here to mark the induction of 500 buses into the State Transport Undertakings (STUs), an official release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on August 14 flagged off 500 new buses to be inducted in various divisions of the state transport department.

The chief minister launched seven new vehicles here to mark the induction of 500 buses into the State Transport Undertakings (STUs), an official release said.

Estimated to be Rs 154.24 crore, the buses would be provided to the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC-Chennai), State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) and the divisions of Villupuram, Salem, Coimbatore, Kumbakonam, Tirunelveli and Madurai, it said.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #India #Politics

