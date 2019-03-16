App
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2019 01:35 PM IST

K Palaniswami calls on DMDK leader Vijayakanth

Palaniswami is the AIADMK Joint Coordinator.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
An AIADMK delegation led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on March 16 called on DMDK founder Vijayakanth at his residence here, the party said.

AIADMK has struck a poll pact with the Vijayakanth-led party for the April 18 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, and DMDK has been allotted four seats as part of the seat-sharing agreement.

According to a DMDK release, Palaniswami met Vijayakanth on a "courtesy call," and enquired about his well-being.

Vijayakanth had recently undergone medical treatment in the US.

The AIADMK delegation comprised Ministers C Sreenivasan, Sellur K Raju, C Vijayabaskar and Kadambur Raju among others.

The two parties had struck their poll pact on Sunday after days of discussions.
First Published on Mar 16, 2019 01:25 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

