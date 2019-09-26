App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jyotiraditya Scindia writes to PM Modi for central aid to flood-hit people in MP

As per the initial estimates, the state suffered a loss of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore, the letter further read.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia dashed off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 26, urging him to quickly release the Centre's financial assistance to Madhya Pradesh to recover from the losses caused by the recent floods in the state.

Extremely heavy rainfall and floods killed 596 people and 1,761 cattle and damaged 67,033 houses, Scindia said in the letter.

It also affected 13,61,773 farmers and damaged crops spread over 14 lakh acres of land, he added.

Close

"Keeping in view the heavy losses caused by flood and extremely heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, I humbly request you to issue a directive for quick release of the Centre's financial help to the state," the former Union minister said.

related news

As per the initial estimates, the state suffered a loss of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore, the letter further read.

Scindia, who wrote the letter to PM Modi after touring 10 flood-hit districts, said he has been informed that the MP government has sought a financial help of Rs 10,000 crore from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation of the affected people.

Last week, a five-member central team had visited the state to assess the damage caused by floods.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.