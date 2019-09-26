Jyotiraditya Scindia writes to PM Modi for central aid to flood-hit people in MP

Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia dashed off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 26, urging him to quickly release the Centre's financial assistance to Madhya Pradesh to recover from the losses caused by the recent floods in the state.

Extremely heavy rainfall and floods killed 596 people and 1,761 cattle and damaged 67,033 houses, Scindia said in the letter.

It also affected 13,61,773 farmers and damaged crops spread over 14 lakh acres of land, he added.

"Keeping in view the heavy losses caused by flood and extremely heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, I humbly request you to issue a directive for quick release of the Centre's financial help to the state," the former Union minister said.

As per the initial estimates, the state suffered a loss of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore, the letter further read.

Scindia, who wrote the letter to PM Modi after touring 10 flood-hit districts, said he has been informed that the MP government has sought a financial help of Rs 10,000 crore from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation of the affected people.