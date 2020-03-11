Jyotiraditya Scindia was offered the post of Madhya Pradesh deputy chief minister: Digvijaya Singh

Jyotiraditya Scindia was offered the post of Madhya Pradesh deputy chief minister but wanted his nominee, senior party leader Digvijaya Singh said. However, Kamal Nath refused to accept a "chela", he said.

13 of the 22 rebel MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have given an assurance that "they are not leaving the Congress", Singh while expressing confidence that the Kamal Nath-led government in the state will win a floor test.

"We are not keeping quiet. We are not sleeping," Singh told PTI, a day after Congress leader from the state Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress and 22 MLAs submitted their resignations from the assembly in Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia, he said, could have been a Congress nominee to the Rajya Sabha but "only Modi-Shah" can give a Cabinet post to the "over-ambitious" leader.