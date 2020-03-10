Jyotiraditya Scindia to join BJP, say reports

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has just resigned from the party membership earlier on March 10 after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Home Minister Amit Shah, is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the evening, reports suggest.

According to reports, Scindia is likely to join the party in Shah's presence.

Scindia may join the saffron party and be sent to the Rajya Sabha, sources told news agency PTI, adding that he was upset with the Congress as he believes that Kamal Nath and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh were working in tandem to marginalise him.

Catch MP government crisis LIVE here

The development has also threatened the Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh with over 20 MLAs reportedly tendering their resignations to Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon.

While the Congress - which was voted to power in the state after 15 years in 2018 - has 114 MLAs, the BJP has 107 legislators in the 230-member assembly.

Four Independent MLAs, two lawmakers of the Bahujan Samaj Party and one Samajwadi Party legislator are supporting the Congress-led government.

The election for three Rajya Sabha seats from the state is slated for March 26. Both the Congress and the BJP are sure to win one seat each, and the changing dynamics in the state politics means that the saffron party may eye to win the third seat.