Jyotiraditya Scindia takes a dig at govt on LPG price hike

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia today raised the issue of the recent LPG price hike in the Lok Sabha, wondering what kind of economics was being followed by the government.

During the Zero Hour, Scindia said the price of LPG was hiked twice in July and the government has only shown "dreams of good days" to the people.

Noting that there has been a steep hike in LPG prices compared to the level during the UPA rule, he wondered what kind of economics is being followed by the government.

He also wanted to know whether any step was being taken to deal with price rise situation.

On July 31, the price of LPG was raised by Rs 1.76 per cylinder. It was hiked by Rs 2.71 per cylinder on July 1 also.