you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2019 05:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns as Congress general secretary

His resignation comes hours after Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora quit his post.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from his post on July 7, taking responsibility for the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

"Accepting the people's verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Shri @RahulGandhi.

"I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party," Scindia tweeted.

His resignation comes hours after Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora quit his post.

First Published on Jul 7, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics

