Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns as Congress general secretary

Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from his post on July 7, taking responsibility for the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

"Accepting the people's verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Shri @RahulGandhi.



Accepting the people’s verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Shri @RahulGandhi. Close

— Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 7, 2019

"I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party," Scindia tweeted.