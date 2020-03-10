Jyotiraditya Scindia 'betrayed' trust of people: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Reacting to former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from the party and his possible entry into the BJP later today, Rajasthan chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Scindia had "betrayed the trust of the people, as well as the ideology".

"Such people proves they can’t thrive without power. Sooner they leave the better (sic)," Gehlot said in a tweet.



Joining hands with BJP in a time of national crisis speaks volumes about a leaders self-indulgent political ambitions. Especially when the BJP ruining the economy, democratic institutions, social fabric and as well the Judiciary.

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 10, 2020

Scindia resigned from the primary membership of Congress party after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Home Minister Amit Shah earlier today in New Delhi.

In his resignation letter addressed to interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Scindia wrote that it was a path that had been "drawing itself out over the last year", alluding to the infighting within the party's state unit.

"While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party," Scindia has said in his letter, adding that in order to "reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start".

Minutes after the development, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal released a brief statement saying that the party's interim chief, Sonia Gandhi, has "approved the expulsion" of Jyotiraditya Scindia from Congress "with immediate effect for anti-party activities".