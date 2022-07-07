English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Jyotiraditya Scindia assumes additional charge of Steel Ministry

    The 51-year old MP, who represents Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha, is the third steel minister in the current Modi government. Scindia is currently in charge of the Civil Aviation Ministry

    PTI
    July 07, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST

    Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on July 7 assumed the additional charge of the Steel Ministry. Scindia is currently in charge of the Civil Aviation Ministry.

    The 51-year old MP, who represents Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha, is the third steel minister in the current Modi government. Scindia is currently in charge of the Civil Aviation Ministry.

    Before taking his seat, he took off his footwear and placed an idol of Lord Ganesha on the table of his office in Udyog Bhawan here. He took the charge in the presence of Steel Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh and other senior ministry officials.

    He succeeds Ram Chandra Prasad Singh who resigned from the post on July 6, a day before the completion of his Rajya Sabha term. Singh, a former bureaucrat and Rajya Sabha Member, last year on July 8, had replaced Dharmendra Pradhan, who was allotted the ministry of education along with the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship in a Cabinet reshuffle.

    Singh, a former bureaucrat and Rajya Sabha Member, last year on July 8, had replaced Dharmendra Pradhan, who was allotted the ministry of education along with the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship in a Cabinet reshuffle.

    Close
    On the advise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind on July 6 directed that Minister of Civil Aviation Scindia to be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Steel in addition to his existing portfolio, according to an official statement.
    PTI
    Tags: #Jyotiraditya Scindia #Rajya Sabha #Steel Ministry
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 12:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.