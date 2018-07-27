App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

'JV of Mr 56's friend' got offset contracts of USD 20 billion in Rafale deal, says Rahul

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said he forgot to mention earlier about the offset contracts of $16 billion to the private entity's joint venture and said the actual benefit is of $20 billion, equivalent to Rs 1,30,000 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today took a fresh jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal, alleging that the joint venture of "Mr 56's friend" received "$20 billion actual benefits" through offset contracts in the deal. The Congress has launched an offensive on the prime minister and his government over the Rafale deal, alleging favoritism in granting the offset contract to Reliance Defence, in violation of the rules and has accused Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of "lying" to the nation on the issue.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said he forgot to mention earlier about the offset contracts of $16 billion to the private entity's joint venture and said the actual benefit is of $20 billion, equivalent to Rs 1,30,000 crore.

"Dear Trolls, I apologise for my earlier tweet in which I stated Mr 56's friend's JV, received 4 Billion US$'s of 'off set' contracts.

"I forgot to add the 16 Billion US$ RAFALE “lifecycle” contract. 20 BILLION US$, is the actual benefit. So Sorry!!," he tweeted, using the hashtag "130000CroreRafaleScam".

The Congress has also given a notice for breach of privilege in Lok Sabha against the prime minister and the defense minister on the Rafale issue.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 08:50 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

