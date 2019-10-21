App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Judgment that upholds justice in Ayodhya issue would reinforce rule of law: Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi, Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, was referring to reports about parties arguing for a mosque at the disputed site urging the Supreme Court to go by values laid in the Constitution as generations would feel its impact.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on October 21 said a judgment that upholds justice in the Ayodhya issue would reinforce rule of law and "deter those who want to distort to rule of majority."

"A whole generation of Indians have grown up in the shadow of Babri's occupation/demolition & a judgment that upholds justice will reinforce rule of law & deter those who want to distort it to rule of majority," he tweeted.

Owaisi, Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, was referring to reports about parties arguing for a mosque at the disputed site urging the Supreme Court to go by values laid in the Constitution as generations would feel its impact.

Close

The Supreme Court on October 21 allowed Muslim parties, including UP Sunni Wakf Board, to file their written note in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, in which they have submitted that the verdict will have "consequences" for the future polity of the country.

related news

"The Muslim party contestants before this Hon'ble Court wish to state that the decision by this Hon'ble Court, whichever way it goes, will impact future generations. It will also have consequences for the polity of this country," the note prepared by senior lawyer Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the Muslim parties, said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #Ayodhya #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.