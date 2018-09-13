App
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Reuters

JPMorgan's Dimon backtracks after saying he could beat Trump

Jamie Dimon, 62, has said publicly in the past he will not run for president and does not have the temperament for the job

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
5. Jamie Dimon | CEO of JPMorgan Chase | Age: 62 | Net worth: $1.31 billion (Image: Reuters)
5. Jamie Dimon | CEO of JPMorgan Chase | Age: 62 | Net worth: $1.31 billion (Image: Reuters)

CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co Jamie Dimon, on Wednesday morning, quickly backtracked from having said he could beat US President Donald Trump in a campaign but not liberal Democrats.

"I should not have said it. I'm not running for President," Dimon said in a written statement released within an hour of his original comments.

Dimon said his original remark "proves I wouldn't make a good politician. I get frustrated because I want all sides to come together to help solve big problems."

Dimon, at an event promoting a USD 500 million JPMorgan investment in cities, first said, "I think I could beat Trump ... because I'm as tough as he is, I'm smarter than he is," according to CNBC, adding: "I can't beat the liberal side of the Democratic party."

"And by the way, this wealthy New Yorker actually earned his money," Dimon added. "It wasn't a gift from Daddy."

Dimon, 62, has said publicly in the past he will not run for president and does not have the temperament for the job. He said in January he expects to be chief executive officer of the bank for about five years.

The White House had no immediate response to a request for comment.

JPMorgan is the biggest bank in the United States by assets.
First Published on Sep 13, 2018 11:25 am

