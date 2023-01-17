 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JP Nadda gets extension as BJP president, to hold charge till Lok Sabha elections 2024

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 04:41 PM IST

Ahead of the parliamentary polls next year, JP Nadda has his task cut out for 2023, as the BJP would contest nine state assembly elections under his leadership.

BJP president JP Nadda (File image)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda has received an extension, with the party on January 17 announcing the decision to retain him as their chief till at least the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Ahead of the parliamentary polls next year, Nadda has his task cut out for 2023, as the BJP would contest nine state assembly elections under his leadership.

The states going to polls this year include the Northeastern provinces of Tripura, Nagaland and Mizoram in around March, the high-stake contest in Karnataka in May, the elections in Telangana by 2023-end, and the Hindi belt states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh that would also be going to polls by end of the year.

Another Northeastern state, Mizoram, is expected to go to polls along with the election-bound Hindi belt states later in the year.

The BJP currently is in power in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, and leads the government in Tripura along with ally IPFT. In Meghalyala, Nagaland and Mizoram, it is a junior partner in the government headed by regional allies.

The party is eyeing to oust traditional rival Congress from power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and defeat the K Chandrasekara Rao-led Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi in Telangana.