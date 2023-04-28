 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JP Nadda expresses 'deep sorrow' over Sambalpur violence, forms committee to probe incident

PTI
Apr 28, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST

BJP president J P Nadda has expressed 'deep sorrow' over the violence during Hanuman Jayanti in Odisha’s Sambalpur and constituted a four-member committee to probe the incidents, the party said on Friday.

The committee, comprising four BJP MPs, will visit the city to conduct an inquiry and submit 'a factual report' to the party president, it said.”Jagat Prakash Nadda, national president of Bharatiya Janata Party has expressed deep sorrow over the violence in Sambalpur, Odisha, during the Hanuman Jayanti procession and has constituted a four-member inquiry committee to investigate the incident," the BJP said in press communique.

The inquiry committee comprises Rajya Sabha MPs Brijlal from Uttar Pradesh, Samir Oraon and Aditya Sahu, both from Jharkhand, and Jyotirmay Singh Mahato from West Bengal.

Speaking to reporters in Bhubaneswar, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the violence took place in Sambalpur due to 'inept handling' of the situation by the local administration.