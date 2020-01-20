JP Nadda elected unopposed as BJP president, takes over from Amit Shah

Jagat Prakash Nadda, on January 20, officially took over as the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The 59-year-old was elected as the party chief unopposed.

He was earlier the working president and took over from Amit Shah.

Top party leaders, multiple union ministers and state-level leaders were present when Nadda filed his nomination at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on January 20.

He became the working president in June shortly after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained its power at the Centre and Shah became the Union Home Minister. The party has a convention of 'one person, one post'.

Nadda’s appointed as the working president was seen by political observers as an indication of further elevation in the future.

BJP has a convention of electing its president with consensus without any contest.

Nadda’s election also drew curtains on Shah’s tenure that stretched over five-and-a-half years. During these years, the party expanded its footprint rapidly and made inroads into states and regions where it had been traditionally weak. The saffron party also won key state elections during this period. It also lost a few state battles.