JP Nadda 'dedicated and disciplined' karyakarta, worked for years to strengthen party: PM Modi

Congratulating JP Nadda, the newly-elected national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 20 said Nadda is a "dedicated and disciplined Karyakarta (worker) who has worked for years to strengthen the party at the grassroots. His affable nature is also known to all".

"Be it as a young Party Karyakarta, MLA, Minister in Himachal Pradesh or Organisational duties at the Centre, MP and Union Minister, JP Nadda has added value to any responsibility he has held," PM Modi said in a series of tweets, adding that he is sure the party will "scale newer heights during his Presidency".

PM Modi also acknowledged the "rich" contribution of Home Minister and former BJP chief Amit Shah, stating that the party got opportunity to serve in several parts of India during his presidency.

"We also got our highest-ever tally in a Parliamentary election. He is an outstanding Karyakarta," PM Modi said.

While addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi later, PM Modi also said it was a "challenge" to run a party while being in the government.

"For a political party, one challenge is to run a party while also being in the government. We have seen for 70 years that there was no difference between the party and those sitting in the government," PM Modi said, adding that the BJP has been successful in doing so.

"From the beginning itself, party has had the tendency to expand horizontally with the vertical development of the workers - the workers of the party develop and the party expands," PM Modi said.

"JP Nadda and I have worked together. When I used to look after the organisation of the party, he used to look after the Yuva Morcha," PM Modi said, adding that Bihar must be just as proud about Nadda as Himachal Pradesh, for he started his politics in Patna.

Nadda, who was earlier the working president of the BJP, took over from Amit Shah earlier on January 20.

Top party leaders, multiple Union ministers and state-level leaders were present when Nadda filed his nomination at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on January 20.