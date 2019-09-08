App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

JP Nadda briefs RSS meet on Article 370, Ram Madhav addresses concerns over NRC

Leaders of Sangh, the ideological mentor of the BJP, and its affiliates lauded the government for its landmark move on revoking provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP working president JP Nadda on September 8 gave a detailed presentation on the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status at the RSS meeting with its affiliates, while senior party leader Ram Madhav addressed concerns raised over the issue of NRC in Assam, sources said.

Leaders of Sangh, the ideological mentor of the BJP, and its affiliates lauded the government for its landmark move on revoking provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The sources said Nadda also shared details about the government's various plans for improving the overall condition in the Kashmir Valley.

On the other side, Madhav briefed delegates on the issue of the National Register of Citizens in Assam and also responded to the concerns raised in the meeting over several genuine citizens being left out of the final list, majority of whom, they claimed, are Hindus.

Concerns were raised at the meeting on September 7 during a presentation made by RSS affiliate 'Seema Jagran Manch' on the final list of the NRC in Assam, published on August 31, that left out over 1.9 million people, the sources said.

The sources said concerns were raised on several genuine citizens being left out, especially those who settled in Assam from neighbouring states, and Madhav addressed those.

Over 200 delegates of 35 RSS affiliates are attending the coordination meeting, first such after the Lok Sabha elections.

The three-day-long meeting began on September 7, where a wide variety of issues are being discussed, ranging from the economy to national security.

First Published on Sep 8, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #India #Politics

