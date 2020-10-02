172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|joe-biden-and-his-wife-jill-test-negative-for-covid-19-5916401.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2020 10:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Joe Biden and his wife Jill test negative for COVID-19

Joe Biden, in a social media post, thanked his supporters for messages of concern. He had earlier wished Trump and First Lady Melania a "swift recovery" after news broke of them testing positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

Moneycontrol News

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have tested negative for COVID-19, his primary care doctor announced on October 2. Biden himself confirmed the news via his Twitter handle.

Biden had undergone a COVID-19 test after news of President Donald Trump's infection was announced.

Dr Kevin O'Connor released the negative results in a statement issued by the Biden campaign, according to reports.

Biden and Trump had participated in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate on September 30 and they had shared the stage for over 90 minutes. According to reports, the two candidates did not shake hands, and were three meters apart from each other during the course of the debate.

Biden, in a social media post, thanked his supporters for messages of concern. He added, "I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands." He had earlier wished Trump and First Lady Melania a "swift recovery".

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," Biden had tweeted.
First Published on Oct 2, 2020 10:42 pm

