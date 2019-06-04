App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 12:58 PM IST

Job creation, skill development will remain in focus: Mahendra Pandey

The 61-year-old BJP leader, who won Chandauli seat in Uttar Pradesh in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said the road map for furthering skill development and job creation will be shared later.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Mahendra Nath Pandey took charge as Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on June 4 and said job creation will remain in focus for the new government.

The 61-year-old BJP leader, who won Chandauli seat in Uttar Pradesh in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said the road map for furthering skill development and job creation will be shared later.

In the previous government, he served as Minister of State (MoS) for Human Resource Development between 2016 and 2017.

Pandey was later given the responsibility of BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit in 2017.

Pandey's predecessor Dharmendra Pradhan and newly appointed MoS for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Raj Kumar Singh were also present when Pandey took charge.
