App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 11:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

JNUSU accuses VC of 'perpetrating violence'

Accusing Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar of behaving like a "mobster", the JNUSU said he used all means to ensure that students and teachers faced "violence".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Monday accused the vice-chancellor of "perpetrating violence" in the university.

Accusing Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar of behaving like a "mobster", the JNUSU said he used all means to ensure that students and teachers faced "violence".

It also alleged that outsiders were brought in with lathis and rods to "perpetrate violence".

Close

"This Vice Chancellor is a cowardly vice-chancellor who introduces illegal policies through the backdoor, runs away from questions of students or teachers and then manufactures a situation to demonise JNU," the JNUSU charged.

related news

For nearly 70 days now, students of JNU have been on a strike against a hostel fee hike.

"The violence that happened is the result of the desperation and frustration of the VC and his cronies.

"But the chronology of events that unfolded today is a shameful episode for the Delhi Police who gave a safe passage to ABVP goons imported from outside," the JNUSU alleged.

It demanded that the vice-chancellor tender his resignation or be removed by the HRD Ministry.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 10:50 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #JNUSU #Politics

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.