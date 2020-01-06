JNU violence| Too many echoes of when Germany was moving towards Nazi rule: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Reacting to the violence in his alma mater, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee told news channel CNN News18 that the government should "establish the truth of what happened" in the university campus.

"I think any Indian who cares about the nation’s image in the world should worry. This has too many echoes of the years when Germany was moving towards Nazi rule," Banerjee told the news channel.

Violence broke out at the prestigious university in the national capital on when masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

"The government needs to actually establish the truth of what happened and not let it get drowned in the chorus of counter accusations," Banerjee said, adding that he was really "concerned" about those who were injured and wished them a "speedy recovery".

Banerjee, who had reportedly faced police action during the time when he was a student at the university in 1983, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics last year for efforts to alleviate global poverty along with fellow economists Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer.

The economist had written about his experience at the university earlier as well, during the JNU sedition row in 2016.