JNU Violence: Deepika Padukone joins students protesting attack, shares stage with Kanhaiya Kumar

Top Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on January 7 visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi to express solidarity with those who were protesting against the violence that was unleashed by masked miscreants on students and professors late on January 5.
She was seen sharing the stage with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was seriously injured in the violence, as well as former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar, who was seen raising slogans in a video that went viral. According to news agency PTI, she left without addressing the crowd.
Padukone joins a list of top Bollywood actors and film makers who have spoken out against the violence.
On January 6, directors Anurag Kashyap— who has been vocal against the Narendra Modi dispensation— and Vishal Bhardwaj joined a protest against the violence at Mumbai's Carter Road. Prominent faces from the Hindi film industry such as Tapsee Pannu, Rekha Bharadwaj, Richa Chadha, and Dia Mirza among others, were present at the peaceful public gathering.
Others, however, have lauded the superstar for "showing spine".
