you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 01:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

JNU sedition case: No decision on prosecution sanction against Kanhaiya, others yet, says Arvind Kejriwal

Police had sought sanction from the Delhi government to prosecute Kumar and others in the sedition case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government has not yet taken any decision on the prosecution sanction against former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 JNU sedition case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on September 6.

He, however, said the Delhi government's home department will take the appropriate decision after taking all facts into consideration.

There will be no political interference in the case, the chief minister asserted.

On January 14, police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

First Published on Sep 6, 2019 01:25 pm

tags #India #JNU sedition case #Politics

