JMM will take decision soon on alliance with Congress in Odisha: Sibu Soren

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo Sibu Soren on Wednesday said his party will take a decision soon on possible alliance with Congress in Odisha ahead of the upcoming Lok Saba and assembly elections.

"JMM will take final decision on January 30 with regard to alliance with Congress in Odisha for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections," Soren said.

He said this while addressing a public meeting organised by JMM at Bhatachhatar under Moroda Block in Mayurbhanj district.

Without development of tribals, development of India will not be possible, Soren said adding that JMM will continue its fight for development and protection of rights of tribals.