App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 01:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

JMM demands Rs 51,000 from those seeking party tickets

The money would go towards the regional party's fund to help it fight the polls, he said. The JMM had taken similar decisions in previous elections with the amount ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 21,000, JMMs general secretary-cum-spokesman Vinod Kumar Pandey said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has sought Rs 51,000 from those seeking party tickets for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, a party leader said on Friday.

The money would go towards the regional party's fund to help it fight the polls, he said. The JMM had taken similar decisions in previous elections with the amount ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 21,000, JMMs general secretary-cum-spokesman Vinod Kumar Pandey said.

"Those party workers who submit avedan (application) to contest (the assembly elections) should deposit Rs 51,000 in the party fund to help the party contest the elections.

Close

"We are not a corporate party. Our party runs with the contribution of party workers," Pandey said.

related news

Asked when the first list of candidates would be announced by the JMM, Pandey said, the party would inform in due course. With Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) deciding to contest the elections on its own, the JMM, Congress and the RJD are likely to announce their seat-sharing formula soon.

Assembly polls for the 81-member House will be held in five phases from November 30.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 01:25 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #JMM #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.