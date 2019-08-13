J&K students staying away from home facing financial, security issues: D Raja to Amit Shah

CPI General Secretary D Raja on August 13 shot off a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah highlighting the plight of students of Jammu and Kashmir staying away from home and hoped that the Centre will provide adequate protection to them.

Urging Shah to help the students, Raja said students were facing financial and security issues and many of them have been unable to contact their families since the government suspended all communication in the valley.

"Some students from Jammu and Kashmir met me recently. It seems that they are unable to contact their parents and relatives in the valley and are worried. Similarly some of them are facing financial difficulties due to curfew and restriction imposed in the valley.

"Some of them are being threatened and feel insecure. Their democratic rights to express their views should also be protected...We hope that the Union government will do the needful help to Kashmiri students in distress and provide them adequate protection," he wrote.