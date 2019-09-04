J&K sarpanches praise Article 370 move in meet with Amit Shah, but admit privately of 'living in fear'

Home Minister Amit Shah on September 3 met panchayat representatives from Kashmir and reportedly assured them that benefits from the revocation of Article 370 will be visible soon.

Shah also stated that curbs in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will be lifted as and when it is feasible to do so, according to reports.

According to a report by The Indian Express, among the panchayat representatives Shah met, Zubair Butt stood out because while all the others spoke about how the removal of Article 370 had empowered them, Butt spoke about the difficulties being faced by people in downtown Srinagar.

"Movement and communication is a serious problem in downtown Srinagar. Supplies, including that of fuel, are scarce. Barring ration, getting anything else is difficult," Butt said.

The report states that Butt added that the administration was paying for construction work in panchayats at 2012 rates.

According to the report, while a number of panchayat representatives raised feeble complaints while speaking on record, majority of them admitted privately that they were living in fear and were uncertain about the future.

"We were very happy when the panchayat elections were held. The stranglehold of the entrenched families had been broken. Democracy was reaching the grassroots," a sarpanch from Srinagar said.

"But after abrogation of Article 370, we are hiding from the same people who elected us. We have been delegitimised in one stroke. People are calling us ‘gaddar’ (traitor). We are being seen as stooges of Delhi, just as the Muftis and Abdullahs," the sarpanch added.

The representatives also raised concern regarding their personal security, according to the report.

"Security is an issue. We raised it with the Home Minister. He said abrogation of Article 370 had paved the way for a more secure Kashmir and that there was no need to fear. But we are living in fear of both militants and locals. I am not even sleeping in my home," another sarpanch told the newspaper.

J&K panchayat state president, Anil Sharma, said that restrictions were necessary and that Shah had assured all assistance for the functioning of the panchayats.

"We had a good meeting with the Home Minister. All sarpanches will get insurance of Rs 2 lakh. The money will now come directly into our accounts. We have become powerful because of the abrogation of Article 370," Nazir Ahmed Raina, a BJP politician from the state, said.

However, some of the sarpanches said that leaders like Raina and Sharma are from areas "which are not under very severe restrictions".