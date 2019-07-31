J&K panchayats plan to hoist national flag on Independence Day, movement of troops to ensure safety: Report

The Centre's decision to move additional troops to Jammu and Kashmir on July 27 has been taken with the intention of providing additional security cover to every panchayat in the state, particularly since the government plans to hoist the Tricolour this Independence Day.

"The government is infusing troops as many panchayat heads want to hoist the national flag this Independence Day. This deployment is being done to ensure no disruption to the process and avoid any untoward incident," sources in the government told The Indian Express.

The sudden deployment of about 10,000 central forces to the state had led to apprehension that the central government was planning to remove the contentious Article 35A, and speculation that Assembly polls might be announced soon.

According to the IE report quoting sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has instructed its units in every panchayat of J&K to hoist the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to the report, BJP is hoping that the move will help the party gather momentum before the assembly polls, dates for which are expected to be announced after the ongoing Amarnath Yatra concludes.

"As our Home Minister (Amit Shah) said in the Lok Sabha, the government and the BJP are ready to face elections whenever they are announced," Ravinder Raina, BJP's J&K chief, said.

In a meeting of senior BJP leaders, including party working president JP Nadda, general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and general secretary in-charge Ram Madhav, held in New Delhi on July 29, preparations for the elections topped the agenda. According to the report, Nadda is expected to visit the state soon to take stock of the situation.

The report states that the party has decided to revive its 'Mission 44+' goal in J&K while also providing "resources and manpower" to Independents in the Kashmir Valley. Of the 87 seats in the state, the BJP had won 25 during the 2014 Assembly polls, all from Jammu region. The party was a part of a coalition government with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) until last year.

While annulling Article 35A is a part of the BJP's manifesto, leaders in the party told the newspaper that the government is not planning to initiate discussions on its elimination. "Our priority is to hold the elections successfully in the state. We are confident that the BJP will do well," a senior leader said.

Sources told the newspaper that during the meeting, Article 35A was not discussed in detail since the issue will be decided by the top leadership.